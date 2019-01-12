Police arrests four inter-city drugs suppliers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Samanabad police on Saturday arrested four members of the inter-city drug suppliers gang, who were using bus service for transporting narcotics in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to an interrogation report available with ARY News, the four arrested drug-peddlers in their startling revelation said they were using inter-city bus service to transfer contraband items in the metropolis from KP’s capital Peshawar.

“A bundle of the hashish and the heroin was being shifted to city’s area of Banaras on weekly basis,” the report reads. According to the report, Haroon Rasheed alias Lala Farooq is owner of the bus and running drugs business in the city, who was handed over 10 kilograms of heroine, on December 17, through Shahid Coach Service.

“As many as Rs.50, 000 were being paid as expense for a single shift of the contraband items from Peshawar to Karachi,” the arrested drug-peddlers revealed in the interrogation report.

Bulk of the narcotics was being shifted to a bus stop near Baqai University at Superhighway by Haroon Rasheed.

Busting the network of narcotics supplier in Peshawar, the arrested in their statement have said Syed Hussain Afghani and Rahib Afghani are the whole seller of the business in the area.

Meanwhile, Naik Muhammad Afghani of Karachi’s Karkhano Market is taking care of the narcotics network in the city.

