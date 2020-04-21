Police seeks JIT to probe arrested ASI Shehzad Pervez over RAW links

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday decided to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe an arrested cop, ASI Shehzad Pervez, for his alleged links to Indian spy agency, RAW, ARY NEWS reported.

A formal request for constituting a JIT was forwarded from the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to the home department.

According to police officials, the accused has made startling revelations during investigation. “We have decided to expand the parameter of the probe after his revelations,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused was caught from Gulistan e Jauhar area of the metropolis on Monday. The arrest was undertaken by local police officials along with the Special Services Unit (SSU) of law enforcement.

It has been revealed that the detained officer was found involved in acts of terrorism in the country and was also an active member of a team of the city’s target killers.

The police official was currently performing his duties at the Shahrah e Faisal police station in Karachi and was a resident of Gulistan e Jauhar.

Two hand grenades have been recovered from the residence of Shehzad Pervez who is being claimed as an important member of the notorious’Mehmood Siddiqui Group’ which is touted to have strong connections with Indian spying agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The group has been revealed to have been performing under the patronage of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L).

