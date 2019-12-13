Police kill man who threatened officers with knife
PARIS: Police officers shot dead a man who threatened them with a knife in the Paris business district of La Defense on Friday, police sources said.
A security man had alerted police to the presence of a man armed with a knife in La Defense Square.
The suspect rushed towards the three-men patrol that had gone to check the situation, wielding the knife and shouting: “I am going to kill you”, the sources said.
Seven shots were fired, with two shots hitting the man in the chest and in the thigh.
The man, a 42-year old Moroccan, had escaped from a psychiatric ward in June, a police source said. No further details were immediately available.
In October, an IT worker at police headquarters in Paris killed four co-workers before a police officer shot him dead, an attack which is being investigated by France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor.
#LaDefense : intervention en cours des effectifs de Police.
Une homme menaçant des policiers avec une arme blanche a été neutralisé par les fonctionnaires de Police intervenants.
Evitez le secteur.
— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) December 13, 2019