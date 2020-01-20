KARACHI: Two alleged street criminals were on Monday shot dead in a police encounter after they injured a shop keeper on resisting a robbery bid in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at Fareed Colony area in Orangi Town when two robbers tried to deprive an electronics’ shop owner of his belongings. The owner resisted the bid forcing the criminals to open fire on him.

The shop owner suffered bullet wounds as the alleged street criminals tried to flee from the scene. However, in the meantime, a motorcycle squad of the police intercepted the criminals and killed both of the accused during an exchange of fire.

The police shifted both the bodies to a local hospital for performing medico-legal formalities. The injured shopkeeper was also shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On January 01, police registered the first case of 2020, booking two youngsters at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station of the city over street crime charges.

According to police, two alleged street criminals were arrested by a patrolling team of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

They were identified as Fahad and Nabeel and a case 01/2020 was registered against them over the recovery of an illegal weapon and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

The police also recovered a pistol and three wallets from them.

During initial investigations, the alleged culprits have admitted their involvement in various criminal activities in the city.

