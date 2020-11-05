Police arrest Lahore men ‘honey trapping individuals’ affecting female voice

LAHORE: City police have detained a group allegedly involved in blackmailing people after making their indecent videos to extort money from them, ARY News reported Thursday.

The three detained suspects persuaded people towards immoral activities and then made their videos to blackmail them later, the police said.

Police said the suspects lured in their victims into their quarters via phone calls affecting female voices and then having involved them in indecent acts, made their videos.

Prime suspect Ahsan affected feminine voice and acts to borrow money from nearby shopkeepers and then would call on them to recollect their receivables from a decided point only so he can engage them in lewd acts and make videos.

Separately, in a case bearing similarity, Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing apprehended a man allegedly involved in blackmailing a woman using her obscene photos and videos.

According to the cybercrime wing, they have arrested an accused named Muhammad Usman Rafique during a raid in Multan over blackmailing a woman using her obscene videos and photos.

The accused was issuing threats to the woman of making her videos and photos viral. The FIA has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

