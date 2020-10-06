Police to probe Lahore treason case against PML-N leaders

LAHORE: Lahore police on Tuesday said that it would not take action against any innocent man in a treason case filed by an individual against top PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman of the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore, the case over inciting speech of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was not registered on behalf of the state or any institution rather it was registered on the request of an individual named Badar Rasheed.

The case was registered under charges of inciting towards violence. “As per law, the police are bound to register a case if it is informed of any criminal activity,” the spokesman said adding that they had registered the case under penal laws.

The case will be probed keeping in view the available evidence and legal formalities. “Legal action would be taken against anyone if any evidence is found in the case,” the spokesman said adding that no action would be taken against any innocent person in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been booked on treason charges on Monday. The case was registered at the PS Shahdara on the complaint of a local citizen Badar Rasheed.

Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja, and Rana Sanaullah were also named in the case.

Elder Sharif and other PML-N leaders are deliberately defaming the state institutions and carrying out hate speeches, the FIR read.

Badar Rasheed in his plea further stated that Nawaz Sharif is convicted by Pakistani courts and doing speeches against the country’s institutions from London.

He has urged the authorities to take action against Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders under the Pakistan Prevention of Electronic Crime Act.

