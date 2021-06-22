Police launch manhunt after abduction of minor girls in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police launched a manhunt after two minor girls were abducted by unidentified men from the Bilal Gunj neighbourhood in the vicinity of in Lower Mall police station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Unidentified men have allegedly abducted two girls who are daughters of a rickshaw driver Nadeem and another citizen Shehbaz from the Bilal Gunj neighbourhood of Lahore.

The families told the media that the nine-year-old Tahira and 13-year-old Fiza had gone out of the houses to the nearby shop and never returned since then.

Police started manhunt after the registration of abduction case. Police told the media that they are trying to trace the girls with the help of CCTV cameras installed near their homes.

They added that families of the abducted girls and neighbours were also questioned after the incident.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab police took notice of the girls’ abduction and ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to submit a report. He also directed the police forces to take strict action against culprits after arresting them at the earliest.

