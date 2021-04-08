Police launches operation against bandits in Kandhkot katcha area

KANDHKOT: A gun battle has been underway between the police and bandit gangs in katcha area here for recovery of the hostages, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police has launched an operation against Jageerani and Bhayya gangs of bandits and other criminals in Durrani Mahar in katcha area.

A heavy contingent of policemen including police commandos with modern weapons have been engaged in fighting with bandits. The police and dacoits have also fired rockets in the exchange of fire at Lesora police check post but no loss of life has been reported, according to officials.

Police officials sealed the roads and pathways leading to the katcha area, and launched the operation.

The police action will be continued until recovery of the hostages kidnapped by the bandits, SSP Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh has said.

What is Katcha Area?

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

