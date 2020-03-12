Police officials sent on two-week leave amid virus fears

QUETTA: Balochistan police department has taken precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus by sending its officials on two-week leave, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification was released for sending police officials who are residing in Murree Abad and Hazara Town on a two-week leave. The department stated in its notification that the orders applied on the officials of the Central Police Office (CPO).

Following the 22 cases of novel coronavirus reported in Pakistan, the Balochistan government announced earlier in the day to extend the holidays of all educational institutes till March 31.

According to Balochistan minister for education, all the public and private educational institutes will remain closed till March 31.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by provincial education minister Yar Muhammad Rind. The move comes after a 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital on Tuesday.

Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital. He hailed from Dadu district of Sindh province.

