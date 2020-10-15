Matiari police raid on ‘private jail’ frees 15 innocent men

MATIARI: Police recovered 15 innocent individuals languishing in an alleged private jail in Matiari district of Sindh after it raided the scene on Thursday, ARY News reported

The alleged private jail was constructed over a brick kiln in the area where the suspects had reportedly detained 15 innocents abducted over time.

The suspects behind the private make-shift jail construction and the capture of 15 individuals have fled the scene, the police said.

The private jail was constructed near Hala, a small town in Matiari district and it is still not known whether the individuals detained in the private detentions were bonded-labourers or free citizens, however, in the past the incidence of the former case has been frequent.

The local police proceeded today to raid the private jail, used to illegally keep people captive, was ordered by the sessions court of Matiari district, the police said.

