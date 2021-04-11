UAE police make minor boy’s wish come true, video goes viral  

ABU DHABI: In a unique gesture, the United Arab Emirates police on Sunday fulfilled a four-year-old boy’s dream of owning an electric car.

In a Facebook post, Abu Dhabi police said that Mohamed Al-Harmoudi suffers from a special health condition and he wished for an electric vehicle. The police fulfilled his wish in cooperation with the Security Investigation Foundation.

Mohamed Al-Harmoudi, who loves the police force, also wished for the officers to attend his wish-granting ceremony and was delighted to see them turn up at his doorstep in their cars and surprising him with his own electric car.

In the video, the little boy can be seen donning a police cap while taking a ride with an officer. The wish was granted in coordination with the Make a Wish Foundation, UAE.

