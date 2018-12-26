Police register murder case of Syed Ali Raza Abidi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered a murder case of former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the case has been lodged at the Gizri police station on the complaint of Ikhlaq Abidi, the father of slain former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

“Sections of murder and terrorism have been incorporated in the case,” said local police.

During his informal talk with the newsmen after lodging FIR of the incident, Ikhlaq Abidi said he can identify the faces of the assailants, who shot dead his son.

“I ran towards the main gate of the house soon after hearing the shots,” he continued.

The security guard of Ali Raza Abidi earlier today, said that he was unable to load the gun despite several attempts, during the firing incident outside the house of the slain politician on Tuesday night.

This was revealed by him in his video statement, recorded to the police, acquired by ARY News, here today.

“Neither company nor Ali Raza Abidi asked me to check the working of the gun at least ones, since assuming his duty,” the gunman said in his statement to the police.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) of district South Karachi, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, earlier in the day informed the media, that the guard of the slain leader’s residence was taken into the custody,

CM Sindh also chaired a meeting of law enforcement agencies and ordered immediate arrest of Ali Raza Abidi’s killers.

The brutal assassination

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

Police officials said that the former MQM leader was alone in his car when he was attacked. The officials confirmed that he received bullet injuries in the attack and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

