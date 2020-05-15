Policeman, two others arrested over murder charges in Karachi

KARACHI: One policeman and two other persons accused of murdering a man have been arrested by a raiding team of Defence Police in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Defence Police officials, three accused persons have been arrested in Karachi who have allegedly thrown the dead body of a man into a river after murdering him.

It emerged that the three detainees are brothers while one among the arrested person, Waseem, is police official posted in Korangi district.

Defence police revealed that the siblings kidnapped the deceased man, Imran, over alleged friendship with her sister. Imran had been brutally tortured by the three before being murdered. The siblings threw the dead body in Malir River.

A case has been filed in the local police station over the complaint of a relative of the deceased man. Imran’s dead body had also been recovered by the police officials from the river.

