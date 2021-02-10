Web Analytics
Police solve mystery around former cop-cum-robber’s murder in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved a mystery around the killing of a former cop in Saudabad area of the city, saying that he was killed by a policeman after the former tried to rob him at an ATM, ARY NEWS reported.    

The police were able to solve the mystery after it got hold of a CCTV video of the incident, showing the entire mugging episode.

“The footage clearly shows the accused committing the robbery,” the police said.

The accused Azhar, who was a former cop, tried to loot a policeman Hyder at an ATM machine. Hyder opened fire on him while resisting a robbery bid, killing Azhar on the spot.

The police were able to gather the criminal record of the accused besides also unearthing that the motorcycle used by him was a stolen one. “He was terminated from the police force over corrupt practices,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time a former cop is found to have been involved in mugging incidents.

In one such incident in May 2020, a former policeman Taimoor is being identified as the mugger shot dead at Abul Hasan Isphahani Road in Karachi during a failed robbery bid.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mobina Town police station on Wednesday morning, when two muggers approached a grocery shop and tried to loot it.

The shopkeeper, however, resisted the bid and opened fire on one of the robbers, killing him at the spot. A CCTV footage obtained from the shop also confirmed the story narrated by the shopkeeper.

Police have identified the slain mugger as a former policeman Taimoor, confirming that he was recruited in the force in 2011. He was later terminated from the police force.

