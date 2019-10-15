Police officer killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least one police officer was killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at Double Road in Quetta on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital in Quetta. The identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be disclosed.

Sources said that the terrorists targeted police officials in the blast and added that bomb was installed in motorcycle which was detonated as a police vehicle passed by.

The sources further said that numerous vehicles and motorcycles were demanded in the blast. They said that fire erupted in four cars after the explosion.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched investigations. Meanwhile, bomb disposal squad has also initiated probe to ascertain the intensity and nature of the explosion.

Condemning the explosion, a provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the terrorists wanted to sabotage peace in the country. He maintained that the government will not bow down before the terrorists and operation against the terrorism will continue.

He said that the provincial government has imposed emergency in the hospital and added that best medical facilities will be provided to the injured.

Earlier on September 5, at least one person had been killed and around 13 injured including police officials in twin blasts near Khaizi Chowk, area of provincial capital Quetta, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the first blast took place at a transport company’s office and second occurred when Police and rescue officials had reached the site.

