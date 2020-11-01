Police officer probed for having number in Karachi attacker’s callers list   

KARACHI: Police on Sunday announced that they have probed a cop whose phone number was found on the caller list of an accused, who was caught red-handed during an attempt to assassinate a prayer leader, Mufti Abdullah in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

“We found a police officer’s number from the suspect’s mobile phone and he was also interrogated regarding the matter,” the police said without elaborating on the matter.

The police further claimed that they had also carried out the forensics of the weapon used in the attack, however, it emerged that it was not used in any of the attacks in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that a prayer leader was injured on Saturday during an alleged robbery attempt at Karachi’s Jamshed Road.

The injured man was identified as Mufti Abdullah Omar and was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where his condition is said to be critical.

Local people nabbed the dacoit from the crime scene and handed over him to the police. The alleged dacoit was shifted to the police station for further investigation.

Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar also took notice of the firing incident and has summoned a report from SSP East.

