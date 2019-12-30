WATCH: Heroic police officer saves life of infant

A Perth couple witnessed a miracle on Tuesday when a police officer saved their baby from nearly choking to death.

CCTV footage captured the moment two young parents ran into Perth Police Station in Northbridge around 11.30 pm on Christmas Eve, desperately looking for someone to save their child’s life.

According to international media reports, the police sergeant quickly sprang into action and began to give back blows to help clear the baby’s airway.

The mother can be seen banging on the counter and holding her chest as she tries to get the attention of officers working on Christmas Eve.

Just after 30 seconds, the officer successfully dislodged the object from the child’s throat and handed the baby back to the relieved parents.

