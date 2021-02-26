Two police officers arrested in Karachi over releasing drug smugglers

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh police on Friday arrested two police officers from Karachi over releasing drug smugglers after receiving monetary benefits in return, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the AVCC arrested two cops from Defence police station in the city, including the station house officer (SHO) and the investigation officer (IO).

The police days back arrested ice smugglers and recovered drugs worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession.

The operation and investigation teams of the Defence police later allowed the criminals to go after receiving money from them. A high-level police official directed the AVCC to investigate the matter, which later proved the role of the two officers in the release of the drug smugglers.

The high-ups after the inquiry directed the AVCC to arrest the police officers, they said adding that a formal investigation and legal process would be launched against them.

In a somewhat similar incident showing cops’ alleged involvement in criminal activities, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police in September 2020 claimed to have apprehended a cop involved in dozens of motorcycle theft incidents.

“He is an on-duty cop and is currently posted in district Thatta,” said a police official while divulging details of the arrest.

The police said that the accused is involved in dealing with the sale and purchase of stolen motorcycles and four-wheeler vehicles.

The police have also recovered stolen vehicles from his possession and shifted him to a police station for further probe into the matter.

