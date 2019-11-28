Police official who misbehaved with Nishwa’s father restored on duty

KARACHI: Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Noorani on Thursday made his way back in the service after facing a suspension over misbehaving with the father of nine-month-old Nishwa, who died due to carelessness of medics at Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The SP Tahir Noorani was suspended by provincial authorities after a video showing the officer threatening Nishwa’s father went viral. Noorani was pursuing the deceased’s father to drop charges against the hospital.

During recent changes made in the Karachi police setup, the former SP Gulshan was restored and his services were placed at the disposal of Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The other changes made in the police setup include appointment of police official Junaid Shaikh as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Korangi and Abdul Rahim Sheerazi as SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

Read More: Nishwa’s father, Darul Sehat Hospital management reach compromise

A major reshuffle was made in the Karachi police four months back when five Additional IGPs of police department were transferred as Additional I.G. Police Karachi Dr. Ameer Shaikh posted as the AIG Operations. He served on the top police post for about 11 months.

Ameer Shaikh has been replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of Karachi Police.

Additional I.G. Hyderabad Region Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has been ordered to report at the head office, while AIG special branch Waliullah Dal has been posted as Additional I.G. Hyderabad.

The government has notified Imran Yaqub Minhas as new Additional IGP of the special branch of police department.

Farhat Ali Junejo has been named DIG special branch, according to the government notification. Moreover, police officer Qamar Zaman has been nominated DIG Police traffic licence and training.

Comments

comments