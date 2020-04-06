Police officials order strict implementation of lockdown in Karachi

KARACHI: The police authorities in Karachi on Monday decided strict implementation of the lockdown in the city, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The police officials of the metropolitan city, took notice of the ARY News’ report about freely movement of the citizens despite lockdown.

The directives have been issued for strict checking at the various pickets setup in the city.

Last week, in a new notification issued, the home department had announced all restrictions which will remain in place until April 14 in the province.

The Sindh government said the restrictions announced in the notification were necessary to curb the coronavirus spread.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, technical and vocational institutes, universities, coaching centres, madrasas are closed until April 14 along with shopping malls, cinema halls, marriage halls, banquet halls, marques, lawns, clubs, hotels, auditoriums, farm Houses, beaches, electronic markets, showrooms, boutiques, beauty parlours and other outlets.

Comments

comments