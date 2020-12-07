Police finalize probe into Dr Maha’s death in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have completed an investigation into the alleged suicide of Dr Maha Shah in Defence area of the city and the probe has cited the use of drugs by her, ARY NEWS reported.

The police have finalized the probe and submitted an interim challan before the court for further action in the case. The police report has blamed three accused- Tabish, Saad Nasir, and Junaid- for forcing her to commit suicide.

The challan read that Dr Maha was involved in taking drugs and had tried to commit suicide even before the last attempt after getting irritated from Junaid.

The report further said that the DNA and Forensic report of the victim is still awaited.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to two accused in a case related to the death of Dr Maha Shah in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

As per details, the SHC after nullifying the judgment of the Karachi city court granted bail to Junaid and Waqas. Both were granted bails against a surety bond of Rs200,000 each.

The Sindh High Court termed the police investigation report defective. The female doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence area of the metropolis on August 19. Police had initially said that the doctor had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in her home. However, they later filed a case against her friends Junaid Khan, Waqas, Dr Irfan Qureshi and two others on the complaint of her father, who claimed that they had abused his daughter and intoxicated her, which led to her death.

