Police nab fugitive in Punjab AAG murder case

LAHORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in the murder case of Punjab Additional Advocate General Muhammad Arif Bhinder, reported ARY News.

The police said Ghulam Sarwar was wanted in the high-profile case registered on Jan 12, 2007, under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The fugitive had fled abroad after committing the crime and returned to the country a month back.

He spent weeks in hiding after his return and before being arrested. He was in contact with his family via WhatsApp.

Back in Jan, 2012, a senior government lawyer and six others were murdered in a gun battle in Lahore.

Additional advocate general Arif Bhinder was in his car when he was attacked.

