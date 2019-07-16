Police, Rangers arrest seven suspects in combing operation

ISLAMABAD: The Police and Rangers in a joint operation in suburbs of Barakahu, Islamabad, arrested seven accused, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A joint operation of the police and rangers was launched after a tip-off about the presence of suspected persons in the locality, police sources said.

The law enforcement personnel searched 190 houses, 30 shops, and hotels and checked the credentials of the people.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) seven suspects were taken into custody, while a Kalashnikov, two pistols and bullets were recovered from the custody of the arrested suspects.

In the month of May, the Rangers and Police in their two separate combing operations in Karachi had arrested three outlaws.

The operations were carried out in Korangi Industrial Area and Sohrab Goth areas of the metropolis.

As per details, the police recovered arms from the custody of the three outlaws nabbed from Korangi industrial area.

“The arrested outlaws were involved in street crimes”, said the police.

In the joint combing operation, the police also took 14 suspects into custody.

Meanwhile, a joint operation of the police and Rangers that was launched after a tip-off about presence of suspected persons in Sohrab Goth has ended.

The law enforcement personnel launched a house to house search in the area during the combing operation and arrested seven suspects.

