Police record statement of Peshawar blast rickshaw driver

PESHAWAR: Police have claimed progress in investigation of the blast outside the Peshawar High Court on Monday, ARY News reported.

At least 11 persons including a policeman were injured in explosion in a rickshaw outside the high court premises yesterday.

Detained rickshaw driver in his statement told the police that a passenger traveled in his rickshaw from Hashtnagri to the high court, sources said. He told the driver that he has to dispatch some papers to the court.

“The passenger asked me at the parking lot to wait till he return in a few minutes,” rickshaw driver said in his statement.

The explosion took place a few moments after the passenger left the rickshaw, driver said.

Police is searching for the unknown suspect who traveled in the rickshaw, investigation sources said.

The counter terrorism department and the joint investigation team have recorded statements of the injured citizens in Peshawar blast.

The investigators also conducting scrutiny of the mobile phone data of the rickshaw driver, sources added.

The police, on a tip-off, yesterday conducted raid at a house in Peshawar and arrested the Rickshaw driver in injured condition. The driver was shifted to unidentified place for investigation.

Meanwhile the police expanded the scope of investigations into the Peshawar blast and set up a probe team headed by the SSP investigations.

Police sources said that the bomb had been planted in rickshaw that had exploded outside the court earlier in the day.

At least eleven people had been injured in the explosion and shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources had said that one of the injured was in critical condition.

Comments

comments