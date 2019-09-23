Police recover 8th grader, arrest alleged kidnapper

OKARA: Police on Monday recovered an eightth grader a week after her abduction from an Okara locality, reported ARY News.

The district police officer (DPO) Okara said an alleged kidnapper, identified as Afzal, was also taken into custody during a raid in Basirpur town of the city.

The teenage girl was abducted by unidentified suspects last week.

Earlier, on Sept 17, a 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from Islamabad was recovered by the police from Swat two days after her disappearance. The girl had gone there with her friends with her consent, leaving a note for her family before leaving her home.

The girl had gone missing on the night of Sept 15 while walking outside her house in G-8/1, her family members had said. Panicked over her disappearance, her family members begun a door-to-door search to find her.

The Islamabad police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified individuals on her family’s application.

