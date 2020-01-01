Police recover smuggled items from Jacobabad, one arrested

JACOBABAD: Police in Jacobabad on Wednesday arrested one person and recovered smuggled items from his possession, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report, a raid was carried out by Saddar police station to recover smuggled items. During the action, the police arrested the accused involved in smuggling items from abroad.

They recovered items including betel nuts, tyres, milk powder, cigarettes, diesel, and automobile parts.

The accused was shifted to a police station for further probe into the matter.

On December 14, Customs authorities on Saturday confiscated huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes near Pishin, an area in Balochistan province.

According to customs officials, the action was carried out in Yaro area when the authorities intercepted a truck carrying onions.

The truck was thoroughly checked and it was found that cigarettes were hidden in the guise of onions transported from Afghanistan.

The recovered cigarettes amounted to Rs 40 million and were transported in the country without paying due taxes and fulfilling other formalities.

