Police reforms to be introduced in Punjab soon: Gill

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the provincial government would soon introduce reforms in police force and added that a summary in this regard has been sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for final approval, ARY News reported.

Criticizing the former rulers, Gill said that police were used as tool for political victimization in the past regimes. He alleged the former governments for politicizing the police force.

Talking to journalists, he said that the incumbent government was striving hard to make things better and added that a positive change would be visible within six month not only in the province but across the country.

Earlier on August 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a high-level meeting to devise a comprehensive strategy to introduce police reforms across the country.

Current law and order situation in the country, police’s requirements and flaws, reforms, effective policing and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

The PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force to so as to improve its performance, PM Imran had said and added that he wanted to see independent police in the country.

