HYDERABAD: The Cantonment police has registered a first information report (FIR) on the death of a minor who reportedly died after consuming rotten potato chips from a Cantt market’s eatery on Dec 29 last year.

As per details, the case was lodged under Sections 319 and 322 PPC on a complaint filed by station house officer (SHO) of Cantonment police station, Raees Khanzada, as father of the deceased boy, Abdul Sattar Mallah, was reluctant to file the case.

Earlier this week, the police also collected food samples from four different eateries, located in Cantt market, for laboratory tests while their managers were also taken into the custody.

The samples has been sent to a laboratory in Quetta for chemical examination, officials said.

A three-year-old boy, Umer, died on December 29 after allegedly consuming potato chips along with his twin sister from a food corner.

The boy’s sister, Aleeza, was also in a critical condition but she was saved as her stomach was washed timely at a hospital.

According to ARY News’ correspondent, Nasir Hassan, the father of the children said his children fell unconscious, after having alleged poisonous chips from the market.

This is not the first time that incompetency of Sindh Food Authority has cost live of a child, on November, 10, the two brothers breathed their last shortly after dining at the restaurant while their mother, Ayesha, was also hospitalised at South City Hospital.

Forensic report had confirmed that the deaths of two children had resulted from food poisoning.

