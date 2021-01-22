Police release eight-year-old ‘motorcycle thief’ in Karachi after brief arrest

KARACHI: Police on Friday released an eight-year-old motorcycle thief after reprimanding him over the act as it emerged that he used to stole two-wheelers in the city along with his father, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, citizens in Saeedabad apprehended a minor boy and his father after they were attempting to steal a motorcycle.

During the initial interrogation, it was revealed that they were involved in stealing more than 30 motorcycles in the city. “The boy had stolen vehicles along with his father,” the police said.

The boy while narrating the incident which led to his capture along with his father said that they were taking away a motorcycle from the area when citizens captured them.

Sharing their modus operandi, the police said that the man identified as Naeem used to carry his son on the stolen motorcycle to deceive the cops.

“The cops usually do not ask bikers with children to stop at snap-checking spots, easily allowing us the cover to shift the stolen vehicle,” Naeem said during initial investigations as police said that they had recovered auto parts of 30 vehicles from his possession.

The police later handed over the child to the family after scolding him over the act while the father would be booked in motorcycle theft cases.

