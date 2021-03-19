Police rescue burglar whose neck got trapped in railing

In an embarrassing moment, a burglar got his neck trapped in the railing of a house he planned to rob and was later rescued by the police.

The entire episode occurred in Mexico and the man was caught on camera being trapped.

It emerged that the alleged burglar was left helpless as he was caught in the metal grate while trying to climb through it. According to witnesses, it took more than two hours for the emergency services to arrive at the scene.

Neighbours in the nearby block of flats spotted him trying hard to free himself and alerted the police.

Witnesses filmed the man with his head and one arm above the metal grid, the rest of this body underneath. It is exactly not known how he got stuck in such a bizarre manner.

With all other people trying to pull him out of the misery, ironically it was the police that eventually freed him by using bolt cutters to slice through the iron bars.

Read More: Books returned to owners after ‘Mission: Impossible’ burglary

An officer dragged the man onto the flat roof of the property he had planned to burgle and handcuffed him. He was then led by the officer to a squad car for transport to the local police station.

Comments

comments