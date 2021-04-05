BAHAWALNAGAR: Police of Minchinabad said Monday at least two arrested suspects, in custody for allegedly killing father-son duo earlier, died after their accomplices attempted to free them from police detention with the use of firearms, ARY News reported.

According to the police statement, both the alleged murderers were shot dead conceding the bullets from their own associates as they tried to flee with their help.

Police were escorting the suspects to produce them before the court in the robbery FIR lodged against them as they killed in the dark of the night a father and a son during a robbery bid.

The suspects had killed the duo in the middle of the market for their resistance during a robbery some days ago, claimed police.

Separately to happen today, a young man, said to be a PUBG Mobile addict. a globally famous online first-person shooting game, killed his brother, sister, sister-in-law and friend in Lahore after his family stopped him from playing the online popular game.

According to police, the incident took place in Lahore’s Nawa Kot neighbourhood.

ARY News has acquired Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the terrible incident.

In the footage available with ARY News it can be seen that the man opened indiscriminate firing on his family in a PUBG game style, killing four people and injuring his mother.

