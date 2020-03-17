Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Police seize 170,000 surgical masks, arrest thee in Sialkot

hand sanitizers masks coronavirus

SIALKOT: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects and recovered a huge number of surgical masks from a godown in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

Taking action on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a godown in Sialkot and recovered170,000 surgical masks and apprehended the three suspects.

The police said that the value of the seized surgical masks is over Rs7 million and added that the suspects were selling the masks at excessive rates.

Read More: Hand sanitizers, thousand of masks recovered in Karachi

Earlier in the day, police had launched a crackdown on hoarders of masks and hand sanitizers in Karachi and arrested six accused.

As per details, the police had conducted an operation in Kharadar area of the city and recovered thousands of face masks and several cartons of hand sanitizers. The police had also registered a case against the arrested persons and started an investigation.

 

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Man lands into prison over manhandling traffic cop in Lahore

Pakistan

PR installs thermal scanners at major stations to contain coronavirus spread    

Must Read

Balochistan govt shuts parks, other public spaces to curb virus spread

Pakistan

In a major reshuffle, Sukkur, Hyderabad get new police chiefs


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close