Police seize water tanker filled with Iranian diesel in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday night foiled a bid of criminals to smuggle Iranian diesel into the city using water tankers, ARY News reported.

The police raided a locality in city’s Manghopir area and seized a tanker, meant for supplying water, filled with Iranian oil.

According to police, the tanker had 8,000 litres of Iranian diesel and it had been confiscated. The driver of the tanker has also been taken into custody for further interrogation, said police.

The sale of smuggled oil and diesel from Iran is said to be rampant in parts of the country.

Last month, goods transport association in Punjab said almost 200,000 to 500,000 litres of oil was being transported to Rahim Yar Khan daily through various routes. Initially, the tankers carrying smuggled oil enter Balochistan from Iran and after passing through dozens of customs and police checkposts they enter Rahim Yar Khan from Kashmore, Kot Sabzal and Shaheed Benazir Bridge at Chachran Sharif.

In November last year, Iranian government had said it was reintroducing fuel cards that will cap petrol purchases in a bid to combat rampant smuggling.

Iran has some of the most heavily subsidised petrol in the world, with a pump price of around $0.08 per litre (less than two US cents per gallon).

