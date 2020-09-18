Police prepare seven sketches of prime suspect in motorway rape case

LAHORE: Police on Friday prepared seven different sketches of the prime suspect in motorway gang rape case, Abid Malhi, over fears that he might once again dodge them after changing his appearance, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details emerged today, the Punjab police have approached law-enforcing authorities (LEAs) of the other provinces and shared data of Abid Malhi with them to trace him.

Sources privy to the investigation process shared that the provincial police had already taken measures to intensify searches at entry and exit points of the province besides also seeking help from LEAs in other parts of the country.

“We have prepared his seven sketches and handed them over to investigation teams so that he could not escape using a disguise,” they said adding that sketches included his photos without moustaches, hairs and beard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abid Ali on Thursday narrowly escaped from police in the Nankana Sahib area of the Punjab province after he visited his sister-in-law in the area on Thursday.

According to sources, Abid visited his sister-in-law Kishwar Bibi on Thursday at her residence in the old Nankana Sahib district of the Punjab province.

Kishwar Bibi claimed that they had informed the police regarding the presence of the accused in the motorway rape case, however, they arrived 30 minutes late.

“I was present with Abid at a park as police approached him and tried to capture him,” she said adding that he ran away from the park after pushing her.

Kishwar Zahra further claimed that their lives were also in danger after the escape of the accused as they had informed the police regarding his presence.

The police have meanwhile, cordoned off a local graveyard in the area over suspicion of his presence in the area.

