Police solve 30-year-old murder case

Police in Iowa have arrested a man in connection with the killings of three women whose bodies were dumped in the early 1990s.

Long-haul trucker Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, was taken into custody after DNA evidence linked him to the grisly murders.

He was arrested on murder charges filed in Wyoming and Tennessee in the deaths of the women, including two who were pregnant. Investigators said they were looking into whether Baldwin could be responsible for other unsolved slayings.

The arrest was made after investigators used semen and other material recovered from the victims to develop DNA profiles of their perpetrators, according to court documents in Wyoming. Last year, they learned that the same profile matched all three cases.

Investigators zeroed in on Baldwin after finding DNA in commercial genealogy databases of someone related to the suspect’s profile.

Last month in Waterloo, the FBI secretly collected DNA from Baldwin’s trash and a shopping cart he used at Walmart and it matched the profile.

In 1997, Secret Service agents raided Baldwin’s apartment in Springfield, Missouri, after learning he was making counterfeit US currency on a personal computer. He and two female associates were indicted on counterfeiting charges.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and released in 1999.

