Police lodge case in Sharea Faisal incident leaving man with stab wounds

KARACHI: Soon after a video went viral on social media where on Wednesday two men were filmed in the midst of a quarrel where one is seen stabbing and severely injuring another in the jurisdiction of Sharea Faisal Police Station, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect after he injured the victim with repeated knife attacks fled the scene.

The police said the wounded victim has been shifted to a private hospital to receive medical treatment while the case has been lodged in the matter in the relevant police station.

Separately today to happen in Karachi, a hand grenade was recovered from outside the office of the PTI MPA in Pathan Colony area of SITE Area. “The hand grenade was wrapped in a plastic shopper,” the police said while confirming its presence.

The explosive material was later defused by the bomb disposal squad and was taken into possession for a forensic audit.

