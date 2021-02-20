Police submits Gujjarpura rape case charge sheet in court

LAHORE: The police has submitted charge sheet of the motorway gang-rape case in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The police has filed a challan of the case, comprised of over 200 pages in the court.

The police, in its charge sheet, has held accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat responsible for robbery and rape committed with a woman at the motorway in the outskirts of Lahore.

The FIR of the incident was registered at Gujjarpura police station.

Police has also included a list of 40 witnesses in challan.

An identification parade of the accused was held in the jail. The DNA test of the accused was also held and matched.

The statement of the victim was also recorded. The two accused also confessed their crime.

The trial of the accused will be conducted in jail, according to a notification issued the home department.

The court had earlier ordered the police to complete the case challan till February 6.

The main accused in the case namely Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga have been in jail on judicial remand.

On September 09, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel, when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

