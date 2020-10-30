Police surprise customer by delivering fast-food package themselves

One of the police officials surprised the customer by delivering a fast-food package to the house after arresting a delivery man for drug-driving in Woodley, Berkshire.

A fast-food delivery man was arrested by police officials when he was going to drop off doner kebab package to a house. The police officials had been looking for him for several days, suspecting he had no insurance or licence.

Later, an official of Thames Valley Police walked along the road and delivered the food package to the house which was three doors away.

The amazed customer, who had phoned through their food order, opened the door expecting to see a delivery driver, Dailymail UK reported.

Instead, on the doorstep stood a uniformed policeman holding out the doner kebab in a plastic bag.

The policing team said when the driver was pulled over in the quiet residential side street, he gave false details as he had no insurance and no licence, whereas, one of his tyres was in a dangerous condition, so worn that part of the cord was showing. The delivery man was also driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said the kebab was delivered by an officer as the house was only three houses away. The driver was arrested and the car was seized.

‘Driver gave false details as had no insurance, no licence, cord exposed on tyre and drug driving’ said police on social media. They said ‘Officers took the time to deliver the kebab to the correct address.’

Comments

comments