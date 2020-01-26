Terror plot foiled as police arrest two suspects

KARACHI: Police claimed on Sunday to have foiled a terror plot by arresting two suspected terrorists.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Amir Farooqui, the suspects, identified as Najeebullah and Moeed, were arrested in the University Road area.

Two hand grenades, two pistols, one car and eight mobile phones were seized from their possession.

The police officer said the arrested suspects were planning a terrorist attack in the port city.

A first information report has been registered against them under terrorism and other relevant provisions.

Earlier on Jan 23, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit

According to details, Rangers conducted an intelligence-based raid and arrested two terrorists, namely Mansoor Ahmed aka Sheikh Bhai and Fazal Ghani aka Najeeb. Both terrorists were wanted criminals and belonged to the TTP Ustad Aslam group.

Both terrorists confessed to their involvement in various criminal activities, including target killings, kidnapping for ransom and bank dacoities.

Sindh government had announced Rs 30 lakh reward for providing information about Mansoor Ahmed, while Rs20 lakh about Fazal Ghani.

