Police probe lying snowman as cold-blooded murder case only to laugh later

Police in Amsterdam thinking they had uncovered a cold-blooded murder were left in hysterics after discovering their ‘victim’ was in fact a snowman.

Officers patrolling the Dutch city’s Oosterpark area went to investigate after discovering what they thought was a body lying on the floor.

But when they approached the chilling scene they discovered the ‘iced’ victim was in fact a snowman that had been built laying down on its back.



‘On Tuesday evening, officers in a car were patrolling through the Oosterpark, until they suddenly saw a person lying lifeless on the ground in the distance.

‘A victim of a crime? Did someone get unwell? After our colleagues approached the “body” they saw that police tape or an ambulance would not be needed.

‘It was actually a handsome piece of “snow art”, including a carrot nose! At least the colleagues could laugh a lot about it.’

Police have yet to trace the creators of the snowman, presumably because the trail has gone cold.

The Netherlands, like much of Europe, has been shivering through a February cold snap that has pushed temperatures to near-record lows.

A temperature of -20.5C was logged in Egmond aan Zee, 25 miles from Amsterdam, on Wednesday night, and forecasters are expecting that to dip even lower at the weekend.

The cold weather has also brought heavy snow across the country driven by Storm Darcy, forcing officials to declare a ‘code red’ emergency earlier this week.

