Police arrest third accused of global child pornography racket

RAWALPINDI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested third accused of a racket, who ran a child pornography ring on the so-called Dark Web from Rawalpindi.

As per details, the accused named Aijaz was arrested by a special team of the police from Sadiqabad.

The police have also recovered videos and important evidence from the custody of the held accused.

Earlier this week, police had arrested leader of a global child pornography syndicate, who confessed to harrowing tales of child abuse and forced filming of underage adolescents in compromising positions.

The accused had been ousted from Italy and Britain over allegations of pedophilia in the past.

He was caught in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station revealed the Capital City Police Officer (CPO).

Read more: Child sexually abused by Sohail Ayaz recovered

Obscene videos and pictures were confiscated from the accused, the pedophile also confessed to filming the act of abuse performed on his most recent victim, whose report became the catalyst for the inquiry and arrest of the criminal.

The CPO revealed that the accused had confessed to more than 30 counts of child abuse in Pakistan.

The accused also revealed that the abhorrent, systematic practice was taking place in various countries and many are involved in the dastardly act.

Videos and pictures are sold on the internet or by paying customers, upfront, the sex offender had confessed.

Comments

comments