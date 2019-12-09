Parked police van comes under fire in Karachi, no loss reported

KARACHI: Unidentified motorcyclists on Monday opened fire at a police van in Karachi, however no one was harmed in the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred outside a residential apartment near Sachal Goth area, within the remit of Sachal police station. The assailants opened fire on a parked police van.

Four bullets were fired at the vehicle, said the Gulshan Superintendent of Police (SP) adding that the police were collecting evidence from the site to ascertain motive behind the incident.

The SP said that the van was used by an inspector in forensics department of police. “The attackers ran away after opening fire on a parked van,” he said adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Read More: CPLC report shows surge in Karachi street crimes during November 2019

On December 06, a policeman sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi on Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on the police, injuring one cop.

The other policemen on the motorcycle, however, remained safe as the suspects flee away from the scene.

