KARACHI: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was drowned by her mother, at Sea View, ARY News reported.

According to Sahil police, the mother identified as Shakila Rashid, 28 years old, drowned her infant daughter on Monday evening over domestic dispute.

Shakila is a resident of Sultanabad Colony in Golimar and her husband works at a private hospital in Karachi, the police said.

Following the incident, police had arrested the mother and registered a case against her.

“She will be presented before a court today to seek her remand,” SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

Meanwhile, the woman in her statement said that her husband kicked her out of her house without any reason a month ago as their relation was passing through ups and downs after she gave birth to a girl. “Her father did not allow her to come back to his house either and as she had nowhere to go, she decided to get rid of her daughter and commit suicide,” she continued.

Back in 2016, a mother killed her four daughters by throwing them in a water tank in Quetta.

All of the girls were aged between two to 12 years and were wearing school uniforms. They were identified as Zakia, Farzana, Parwana and Yasmeen.

The incident took place in Quetta’s Samungli Road area under the jurisdiction of Airport police station. The dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital where the family members sobbed uncontrollably over their deaths.

Muhammad Khan, father of the ill-fated girls, said that his wife was mentally unstable for past five months. He said the men of the family were out when the incident took place.

