Woman-'impersonating-police-official'-to-run-illicit-affairs-arrested

KHUSHAB: A swindler woman impersonating a police officer in Khushab district’s Joharabad Town has been caught in the act on Saturday as police arrested her with an alleged complicit, ARY News reported.

According to the reports shared with ARY News by Joharabad Police, the alleged police sub-inspector impersonator was wearing a police uniform at the time the raid was conducted.

She, one Nasreen, and her alleged abettor one Ghazanfar were arrested from the Ulfat Colony raid as police alleged they ran a prostitution racket in the area and use fraud police identity for their cover-up.

Separately earlier today in a horrific development, bodies of a boy and a girl were found floating in the local Ahmedwah water stream both of whom were abducted well ahead of their alleged murder police say.

According to the details shared by the local police, both the deceased people were abducted and killed after which the alleged killers dumped their bodies into the stream.

Police say they have booked the case on the complaint filed by the deceased girl’s father against a local politician and his brother, and an arrest of these both have been made already while they are still on the lookout for others suspected to be part of the incident.

