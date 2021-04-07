Punjab police notify work-from-home for 50pc staff

LAHORE: Keeping in view the alarming surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province, the Punjab police on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to call only 50 per cent of staff in its offices, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the authorities concerned have been directed to follow the policy of ‘work from home for 50pc of the staff’ in view of Covid-19 resurgence.

The police officials have been ordered to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent themselves and others from the deadly virus.

The new orders will come into force immediately and will remain effective till 12th of April, read the notification.

Earlier on March 23, the Punjab government had imposed tougher Covid-19 restrictions to prevent the surge of the deadly virus.

A notification had been issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. According to a notification, all public parks had been closed across the province.

All indoor marriages had been banned across the Punjab province. The province had also notified closure of all business activities by 8pm. Outdoor activities with a maximum of 300 people had been allowed till 8 pm.

