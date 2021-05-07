Karachi youth shot dead out of personal enmity, police say

KARACHI: The police have Friday booked the case into the murder of a youth near Gulshan e Maymar area and has said the deceased is identified as one Asif whose body has been shifted to a nearby hospital, ARY News reported.

According to the details the police shared today following the murder, deceased Asif was allegedly shot dead by one Imran who killed him out of personal animosity.

The suspected murderer, according to the police statement, is the neighbour of the deceased as well who fled the scene after the crime.

READ ALSO: ‘MQM-L terrorist’ allegedly involved in multiple killings nabbed by CTD

Further today from the port city, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) for his involvement in multiple killings.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a ‘terrorist’ associated with MQM-L has been arrested during a raid in Korangi’s Zaman Town besides seizing weapons from his possession. The alleged terrorist is identified as Muhammad Imran alias Nattu.

Comments

comments