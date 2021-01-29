Policeman blackmails citizen with objectionable videos in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A police constable allegedly kept a citizen in illegal confinement at a private place where he made his objectionable videos and later started him blackmailing in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Akram, a resident of Faisalabad, accused a police constable, Mudassir of blackmailing him with his objectionable videos.

The victim said that the police constable called him at a house where he subjected him to torture, forcibly took off his clothes and made his objectionable videos. Akram said that the police man released him after making his obscene videos but after few days the he contacted him and threatened to release the videos on social media if he failed to pay Rs2 lakhs.

Akram said that he initially paid Rs1 lakh to the policeman and sought some time to arrange the remaining amount.

Local residents caught the policeman red-handed when the policeman reached at his house to receive Rs1 lakh. He was later beaten up by a mob before being handed over to the police.

Earlier on January 28, Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a man accused of harassing women by uploading immoral videos on social media.

According to the cybercrime wing, they had arrested an accused named Sheraz Ayaz during a raid in Rawalpindi over blackmailing a girl using her obscene videos and photos.

