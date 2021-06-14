KARACHI: A police constable was caught on camera demanding a bribe from a motorist in the port city’s red zone area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a policeman deployed in Karachi’s red zone area sought a bribe of Rs 2000 from a motorcyclist.

In a video made by a motorist, a policeman can be seen demanding a bribe of Rs2000 from a citizen and threatened to seize his bike if he [motorcylist] failed to pay the bribe.

The motorist named Muzamil claimed that the policeman first demanded an Rs2000 bribe from him but when he refused to pay a hefty bribe the cop then demanded him to pay Rs500.

The Karachi cop was suspended after a video of him taking a bribe went viral on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first incident reported from the port city a police official demanding bribes from citizens.

