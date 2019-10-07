Policeman deprived of valuables on gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: Street crimes in Karachi on the rise, as the outlaws on Monday snatched cash and weapon from a policeman in district Malir of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, four outlaws, who were riding motorcycles, snatched rs.170, 000 and a 9MM pistol from a policeman identified as Majid Khan in Sukhan area.

Majid was going home after withdrawing the cash from the bank when he was robbed by the criminals, said the police about the incident.

The Quaidabad police have lodged a case of the incident and started an investigation into the matter.

According to a report of Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) 36320 mobile phones were snatched and stolen during the first 10 months of 2019.

Besides the snatching of cellphones, 21,000 motorbikes and 13,000 cars were either stolen or taken on gunpoint from citizens.

In comparison with the January 2018 report of CPLC, January 2019 saw a rise in street crimes.

It is pertinent to mention the Sindh Police has set up ‘Street Watch Force’ to stop street crimes in Karachi.

The police department has prepared the force comprising 1,870 police personnel who perform their duties on bikes to root out rising street crimes.

