Policeman martyred, two dacoits killed in encounter in Kasur

KASUR: A policeman embraced martyrdom while two dacoits were killed in exchange of fire in Kasur on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the exchange of fire between police and dacoits took place at the Pirwala Road which lasted for three hours.

In the exchange of fire a police constable Faisal embraced martyrdom, while two dacoits were killed on the spot. The other accomplices of the dacoits fled away from the scene.

The police have started search operation for the arrest of other dacoits after cordoning off the area.

In a separate alleged police encounter on Friday, the police had claimed to have killed four alleged suspects dacoits in Punjab’s district of Vehari.

As per rescue sources, the alleged police encounter was reported near Chak-519 AB, resulted in killing of four alleged suspects.

The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medico-legal. The alleged suspects were aged between 20 to 25 years old.

